Pulwama Encounter: 01Militant killed operation underway

Srinagar: One militant has been killed in an ongoing gunfight at Gundipora area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Monday, an official said.

The Kashmir Police Zone tweeted, “01 militant killed. Operation in progress. Further details shall follow,”.

Yesterday evening of Sunday a joint team of Police and army launched a cordon and search operation in the area.

As the joint team of forces zeroed towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired on the joint team, which was retaliated triggering off a gunfight.

Yesterday IGP Kashmir in a tweet said, ” 2 local militants of outfit JeM trapped in encounter including killer of our Martyr Constable Reyaz Ahmad. JeM militant Abid Shah had killed our unarmed colleague on 13/5/22,”.(GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print