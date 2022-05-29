Traffic cop killed, 5 persons injured as car falls into river in Poonch

Srinagar: A traffic policeman died and five persons were injured when a private car they were travelling in fell into a river in Poonch district on Sunday.

A police officer said that at about 8 a.m., Alto car (JK12-6814) on way from Poonch towards Surankote side fell into the river after the driver lost control over it near Kalai, resulting in the on the spot death of senior grade constable of Traffic Police Rural Jammu, Bashir Ahmed Sheikh son of Ahmed Sheikh of Bedar Mandi. Five persons were resecued in injured condition and shifted to District Hospital Poonch.

They have been identified as Ghulam Qadir son of Ahmed Sheikh, his two daughters— Naseem Akhter (16), Afreen Kouser (7), Gulzar Ahmed son of Abdul Bashir (17) and his sister Gulshan Akhter (21), all residents Bedhar Mandi.

A police officer confirmed it and said that a case has been registered. (GNS)

