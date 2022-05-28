South Kashmir: Gunfight rages in Bijbhera Anantnag

Srinaga:Encounter broke out between militants and government forces in Shattipora area of Bijbhera in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Saturday.

Reports said that a joint team of Police and army launched a cordon and search operation in Shattipora.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off a gunfight.

A senior police officer also confirmed to GNS about exchange of firing between militants and security forces.(GNS)

