4 newly recruited militants killed in twin Kashmir gunfights

Srinagar: Four newly recruited militants affiliated with Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) were killed in two separate encounters in last few hours in Awantipora Pulwama and Soura Srinagar.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar said that two newly recruited militants namely Shahid Mushtaq Bhat resident of Hafroo Chadoora Budgam and Farhan Habib resident of Hakripora Pulwama were killed in Awantipora encounter.

He said that the slain militants are involved in killing of TV artist Amreen Bhat and the attack was carried out on the instructions of LeT commander Lateef.

“Both killed newly joined local militants identified as Shahid Mushtaq Bhat R/O Hafroo Chadoora #Budgam & Farhan Habib R/O Hakripora #Pulwama. They had #killed TV artist on the instruction of LeT Cmdr Lateef. 01 AK 56 rifle, 4 magazines and a pistol recovered,” Kashmir Police zone tweeted while quoting IGP Kashmir.

Meanwhile, in seperate encounter, two newly recruited militants from Shopian were killed in an encounter at Soura area of Srinagar.

A senior police officer said that two newly recruited militants affiliated with LeT identified as Shakir Ahmad Waza and Afreen Aftab Malik were killed in an encounter in Soura Srinagar on Friday morning.

“The two killed militants of LeT have been identified as Shakir Ahmed Waza & Afreen Aftab Malik, both residents of Trenz #Shopian & ‘C’ categorised. #Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition recovered. Further details shall follow,” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

IGP Kashmir said that ten militants including three from JeM and seven from LeT have been killed in last three days in Kashmir valley.

He added that heinous murder case of Amreen Bhat has been solved in 24 hours.

“10 militants including 3 from JeM & 7 from LeT #terror outfits killed in 3 days in #Kashmir valley. Heinous #murder case of late Ambreen bhat solved in 24 hours.” Kashmir Police zone tweeted while quoting IGP Kashmir—(KNO)

