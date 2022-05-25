School bag policy: SED fixes limit on bag weight for students

Srinagar: The School Education Department on Wednesday said that the weight of school bags for KG students from classes I and II shall not have more than 1.6 KGs to 2.2 KGs

The Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) has said, “The weight of the school bags as per the policy, should be 1.6 to 2.2 kg for students of Classes I and II, 1.7 to 2.5 kg for Classes Ill, IV and V.”

It also reads that only 2 to 3 kg for Classes VI and VIl, 2.5 to 4 kg for Class VIII, 2.5 to 4.5 kg for Classes IX and X and 3.5 to 5 kg for Classes XI and XI1 shall be allowed—(KNO)

*Detailed news will be released in bulletin*

