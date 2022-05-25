Night Temp Below Normal, MeT Forecasts Dry Weather In J&K

Srinagar: Amid forecast for mainly dry weather for now, mercury stayed below normal at most places in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

A meteorological department official said that Srinagar recorded a low of 11.6°C against 11.8°C on the previous night. The temperature, he said, was below normal by 0.1°C during this time of the year for the summer capital.

Qazigund recorded a low of 10.6°C against 10.3°C on the previous night. The temperature was above normal by 0.3°C for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam recorded a minimum of 6.1°C against 7.4°C on the previous night. The temperature was 0.1°C below normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir during this time of the season, he said.

Kokernag recorded a low of 10.2°C against 9.6°C on the previous night. It was 0.1°C above normal during this time of the season for the place in south Kashmir, the official said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 4.5°C against 3.6°C on the previous night, the official said. While 6.8°C is normal for the world famous skiing resort during this time of the season, the official said that the temperature was 2.3°C ‘below’ normal for the place in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of 9.4°C against 10.1°C on the previous night. The temperature was 1.0°C below normal for the district, the official told Global News Service.

Jammu recorded a low of 20.7°C against 18.2°C on the previous night, the official said. The temperature was 3.7°C ‘below’ normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 10.8°C, Batote 11.7°C and Bhadarwah 9.9°C, the official said.

“There’s no forecast of any significant weather for the next few days,” the official said. He said on May 29 and 30th, the weather is likely to be cloudy with possibility of light rain at scattered places of Kashmir and hot and dry in Jammu division till ending May.” (GNS)

