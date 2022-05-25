Lifer To Yaseen Malik Will Only Fuel Alienation: PAGD

Srinagar: People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) on Wednesday said that life imprisonment given to JKLF chief Yaseen Malik was “unfortunate and a setback to the efforts for peace”.

“We are afraid that this will further compound the uncertainties in the region and will only fuel more alienation and separatist feelings,” spokesman of the PAGD said in a statement.

“NIA Court has delivered its verdict but not justice,” he said, adding, “The triumphalism being displayed by the BJP and the corporate media is bound to prove counterproductive.”

Meanwhile, the PAGD said, “we suggest that Yaseen Malik should avail all legal opportunities to contest this verdict.” (GNS)

