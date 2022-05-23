Newly-Wed Policeman Dies After Hit By Oil Tanker In Bandipora

SRINAGAR – A newly-wed policemen died after hit by an oil tanker in Shadipora Payeen area in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district early this morning.

Reports said the Farhad Ali, posted in District Police Lines Bandipora, son of Ghulam Hyder Wani of Shadipora Payeen was hit and grievously injured by an unknown oil tanker at around 4:00 AM at his native village.

Farhad was subsequently shifted to SKIMS Bemina where he succumbed to injuries, they said. Farhad, married only four days ago, was heading towards a Masjid (mosque) to offer Fajr (morning) prayers, they said.

Confirming it, a police official said that cognizance of the incident has been taken and investigations have been initiated.

