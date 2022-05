Qazigund: A BSF trooper died of electrocution at railway station on Monday while another CRPF man died of heart attack at Lower Munda in Qazigund area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag.

A police official said hat the circumstances leading to the incidents were being ascertained.

Meanwhile, the deceased BSF trooper has been identified as Akeel Ahmad hailing from Madhya Pradesh while CRPF man has been identified as ASI Shri Subhash Chandra son of Shri Kamta Parsad belongs to CRPF Battalion 243—(KNO)

