Two LeT/TRF Hybrid militants arrested in Srinagar: IGP Kashmir

Srinagar: Police on Monday claimed to have arrested two Hybrid militants of outfit The Resistance Front an offshoot of Lashkar-i-Toiba in Chanapora area of Central Kashmir’s Srinagar district.

Inspector General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that two LeT/TRF hybrid militants were arrested from Chanapora area.

They were planning of target killings as 15 pistols were recovered from their possession which are used in hit and run cases. These kind of modules will be busted continuously in future too, the top cop added.

Meanwhile In a tweet while quoting Inspector General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar, the Kashmir Police Zone wrote, “Srinagar Police arrested 2 local hybrid militants of militant outfit LeT/TRF. Incriminating materials, arms & ammn including 15 pistols, 30 magazines, 300 rounds & 1 silencer recovered. Case registered. Investigation going on. It is a big success for Police,”.(GNS)

