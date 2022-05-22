Sensitization programme held on “Contemporary Issues in Mediation, Role of Referral Judges in Process of Mediation”

JAMMU: Under the vision of Chief Justice, High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, Pankaj Mithal, guidance of Executive Chairman, J&K Legal Services Authority, Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey, supervision of Chairman, Governing Committee for Jammu & Kashmir Judicial Academy, Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and directions of Chairman, Mediation & Conciliation Committee, High Court of J&K and Ladakh, Justice Tashi Rabstan, a one day sensitization programme on “Contemporary Issues in Mediation and Role of Referral Judges in the Process of Mediation” was organized by Mediation and Conciliation Committee, High Court of J&K and Ladakh in association with J&K Judicial Academy and J&K Legal Services Authority at Judicial Academy Complex, Jammu for referral Judges and Advocate mediators.

Judge, High Court of J&K and Ladakh and member, Mediation & Conciliation Committee, High Court of J&K and Ladakh, Justice Sindhu Sharma, inaugurated the programme.

Senior Advocates and Trained Mediators, Supreme Court of India, J M Sharma and Rakesh Khanna, were the resource persons in the programme.

In her inaugural address, Justice Sindhu Sharma highlighted the significance of mediation as an effective instrument for ensuring resolution of disputes. She stated that settlement of disputes in an amicable way is the hallmark of civilization and in this context, the concept of mediation has now become a global phenomenon.

She underlined the importance of mediation as a structured and party centric mechanism where litigants arrive at a mutual settlement with a sense of satisfaction. She further emphasized the need for a comprehensive legislation related to mediation for the larger benefit and satisfaction of litigating parties and society at large. She also underscored the need to continuously train judges in fundamentals of mediation mechanisms and to promote synergy between Judges and Advocate mediators for effective and amicable resolution of disputes.

J M Sharma, Senior Advocate, in his special remarks, said that mediation is a great responsibility and described mediators as warriors of peace. He underscored the significance of mediation and exhorted the legal practitioners to undertake mediation as an effective tool for dispute resolution.

Rakesh Khanna, Senior Advocate, in his special remarks, said that mediation is a germane concept in present day context of dispute resolution which fosters peaceful and healthier inter-personal relationships. He urged the judges to promote mediation and also laid stress on undertaking the e-mediation initiatives in bringing settlement to the litigation.

M K Sharma, Member Secretary, J&K LSA, in his welcome address, described mediation as a voluntary, party centred and structured negotiation process for peaceful resolution of disputes. While giving an overview of the programme, he said that it intends to sensitize and aware all stakeholders including referral judges and advocate mediators in creating an atmosphere for effective practice of mediation

Amit K Gupta, Coordinator Incharge, Mediation & Conciliation Committee, High Court of J&K and Ladakh, proposed vote of thanks while proceedings were conducted by Swati Gupta, Civil Judge (Sr. Division), J&K Judicial Academy.

In the first technical session, resource persons educated the participants on the concept of mediation and conflict situations which was followed by second technical session on concept of role of referral judges in mediation mechanism. In the third and fourth technical sessions, the resource persons explained the relevance of mediation in present times and the concept of mediation in criminal jurisprudence respectively.

The technical sessions were followed by an interactive session during which the participants deliberated and discussed various aspects of the subject topic and raised queries which were satisfactorily settled by the resource persons.

