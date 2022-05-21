Usman Majid’s brother loses no-confidence motion

Bandipora: President Municipal Council Bandipora, Khursheed Ahmad Ganie, who is affiliated with Apni party on Saturday lost a no-confidence motion moveev against him by councillors

An official said that out of 14 councilors who took part in voting, eight councillors voted against Khursheed Ahmad . Khurshid is the younger brother of Apni Party Vice President Usman Majid.

The official futher said that two councilors were barred from voting due to pending enquiry against them before director ULB.

Now new president and vice president will be elected separately for which authorities will convene a meeting.

