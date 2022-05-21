J&K Govt Ends Physical Verification For New Appointees, To Be Done Online From Next Month

Srinagar: J&K administration has done away with the physical verification on first appointment to any position in the government which shall now be processed digitally through a specially designed web portal and shall be completed within a month’s time.

“A web based application “Employee Verification System” (EVS) has been developed by the Government of Jammu and Kashmir for undertaking the process of verification of employees’ character and antecedents to make the system transparent and minimize the procedural delays that hamper the efficient and speedy processing of verification,” reads a circular by government. “The EVS portal has been developed, and made operational through a web based online system. The web application is available on the URL:https://evs.jk.gov.in.”

Various training sessions regarding the web application have been imparted to the appointing authorities, it underlined. Besides, it said, a number of training sessions have already been imparted to all the concerned on the process of Vigilance Verification, which is fundamentally similar to the Employee Verification System.

Accordingly government impressed upon all concerned that “Personnel Verification Rolls (PVR) of all candidates shall be submitted only through the online mode to the Criminal Investigation Department headquarters for verification.”

Manual submission of Personnel Verification Rolls (PVR), the government said, shall not be entertained under any circumstances after 1 June 2022. “The departmental code (User Name and Password) shall be shared on the e-mail addresses provided by the appointing authorities on EVS.”

All the Administrative Secretaries, the government said, shall implement the instructions in letter and spirit, and CID verification shall in no case be delayed beyond one month as stipulated in the instructions conveyed from time to time. (GNS)

