Carpet Workshop, 2 Houses Turn Into Ashes In Sadunara, Bandipora

Bandipora: A Carpet workshop and a double-storey house were completely gutted in a fire incident in Sadunara village of Hajin in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Wednesday late evening.

The local said that fire broke out in the carpet workshop belonging to Mohd Ayoub Wagay and in a two-storey house of duo, Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, and Shahbaz Ahmad Khan of Potu Mohalla, in Sadunara village .

They said , soon after getting tip off, locals swung into action, adding later firefighters too reached the spot and were engaged in dousing the flames.

However, locals said carpets worth lakhs were completely destroyed and houses gutted in the fire incident.

They have appealed district administration to depute a team of officials to the spot to access the losses suffered by the owners and provide them early compensation.

