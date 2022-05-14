Eicher Tractors Launches Prima G3 – Premium Range of Tractors

Srinagar: Eicher Tractors, from the house of TAFE – Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited, world’s third largest tractor manufacturer, announced the launch of the Eicher Prima G3 Series – all new range of premium tractors for the new-age Indian farmer who demands style, substance and solidity.

The Prima G3 is a new series of tractors in the 40 – 60 hp range, that offers Premium Styling, Progressive Technology and Perfect Comfort built with decades of unmatched experience.

Launching the Eicher Prima G3 series, Mallika Srinivasan, CMD – TAFE said, “The Eicher brand, for decades, has been well-known for its trust, reliability, ruggedness and versatility in both the agriculture and commercial space. The launch of the PRIMA G3, brings to the progressive farmers of a modern India, more productivity, comfort and ease to match their new aspirations, and offers an enhanced value proposition that Eicher has always promised .”

The new PRIMA G3 boasts a new age design with its distinct aerodynamic hood, that makes a unique style statement and offers easy access to the engine with its one-touch front-open, single piece bonnet. The bold grille with high intensity 3D cooling technology and wrap-around headlamps and Digi NXT Dashboard are a perfect fusion of bold and elegant looks, which provide higher cross air flow and long hours of continuous operation. The youthful sporty steering wheel with a spinner knob offers effortless control.

Dr. Lakshmi Venu, DMD, TAFE Motors and Tractors Limited (TMTL) said, “Young and progressive farmers of India are seeking to maximise returns from farming operations while focusing on technology and agri-tech solutions, and the PRIMA G3 would be the ideal partner in creating an ecosystem that will revolutionize agriculture”.

Engineered with state-of-the-art customer-centric technology, the Eicher Prima G3 range comes the High Torque – Fuel Saver (HT-FS) liquid cooled engine, that provides greater efficiency for higher productivity and more fuel savings. The CombiTorq Transmission offers perfect pairing of the engine and the transaxle to deliver maximum power, torque and productivity. The new multispeed PTO provides 4 different PTO modes, making the Eicher Prima G3 compatible with multiple agricultural and commercial applications.

Sandeep Sinha, CEO – TAFE said , “We are delighted to launch the new PRIMA G3 series with a world-class styling and international technology, that offers premium automotive excellence in style, fit and finish, and robust build quality. The Eicher PRIMA G3 is a reflection of Eicher’s hallmark durability and reliability. The PRIMA G3 is equipped with ergonomic operator stations, new steering controls for a comfortable, safe and long hours of productive use. We will ensure that our customers have easy access to the new Eicher PRIMA G3 series.”

The all-new Eicher Prima G3 redefines operator comfort. With its ergonomically designed elevated Comfy Luxe seating, the tractor provides clear all-around view for confident manoeuvring of the tractor while its spacious platform represents best-in-class operating environment. In addition to comfort, the Eicher Prima G3 is designed for utmost safety, be it day or night. The unique ‘Lead Me Home’ feature provides an illuminated path at night, ensuring safety and convenience.

Eicher Tractors – a pioneer in the Indian tractor industry, has played a key role in supporting the Indian farming community across generations. With a legacy spanning over 60 years, it played a role in the green revolution and enjoys a strong bond of unparalleled trust, and with this launch brings to its customers the promise of Ummeed se Zyaada.

