Horticulture Kashmir organizes special awareness/ training camp at Faqir Gojri, Dara

SRINAGAR: A special awareness/training camp was today organized at Faqir Gojri, Dara in Srinagar district by the Department of Horticulture in response to the recent hailstorm in the area in which huge losses occurred to the fruit crops.

A large number of orchardists and members of civil society from the area participated in the camp.

Besides, Director General (DG) Horticulture, Kashmir, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat, the camp was attended by DDC member Shaista, various PRI members and representatives of allied Departments.

Speaking on the occasion, the DG expressed his sympathies with the affected fruit growers and assured them that the Departmental will help the affected farmers in every possible way.

Responding to various demands put forth by the affected farmers, DG assured that their all-genuine demands will be taken up with the higher authorities. Referring to the demand for moratorium on payment of KCC loan for a period of one year, he said that the matter will be taken up with the higher authorities.

He further added that the Department will ensure that the area gets special preference in all the departmental schemes and advised the farmers to avail the benefits under all the schemes.

He also assured the farmers that the Department will ensure that relief is provided to the affected farmers well in time.

Later, about 1000 kg of urea was distributed among the hailstorm hit farmers by the DG in collaboration with Indian Potash limited (IPL).

