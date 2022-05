Pulwama: A special police officer was shot at and injured in Gudoora area of Pulwama on Friday morning.

An official said that suspected militants on Friday morning fired upon a SPO namely Riyaz Ahmad Thoker son of Ali Mohammad Thoker from Gudoora.

He said that in the incident he received injuries and has been rushed to hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers—(KNO)

