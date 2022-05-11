LeT Militant From Pattan Who’d Infiltrated Recently Killed In Bandipora: Police

Srinagar A lashker-e-Toiba militant who according to officials had infiltrated in April after exflitration in 2018 was killed in an encounter with a joint team of police and army in woods of Bandipora district on Wednesday, officials said.

“Killed militant has been identified as Gulzar Ahmad Ganai resident of Wussan Pattan, Baramulla,” police said in a tweet, adding,”He (had) exfilitrated in year 2018 and remained there for 3 years & 6 months before infiltrating back in the last week of April”.

Earlier Inspector general of Police Vijay Kumar said one militant has been killed and AK rifle, 03 magazines were recovered. “The killed militant was a part of newly infiltrated militant group. Search for other 02 militants is in progress,” the IGP said.

Earlier a joint team of Police and army launched a cordon and search operation in the area.

Meanwhile, a gunfight between militants and joint team of police and army took place in Marhama Bijbhera of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Reports said that a joint team of Police and army launched a cordon and search operation in Marhama following inputs about the presence of the militants.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off the gunfight.

A senior police officer also confirmed about exchange of firing between militants and security forces. However he said that there was lull after initial firefight and cordon is intact. (GNS)



