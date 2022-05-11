Bandipora Encounter: 1 militant killed, searches for other two in progress: IGP Kashmir

Srinagar: One unidentified militant has been killed in gunfight while search for other two was in progress in North Kashmir’s Bandipora on Wednesday, officials said.

In a tweet while quoting IGP Kashmir, the Kashmir Police Zone wrote, “01 militant killed. 01 AK rifle, 03 magazines recovered. The killed militant was a part of newly infiltrated militant group. Search for other 02 militants is in progress”.

Earlier a joint team of Police and army launched a cordon and search operation in the area.(GNS)

