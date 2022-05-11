4 hybrid militants arrested in Srinagar: Police

Srinagar: Police along with security forces arrested four hybrid militants of TRF/LeT in Bemina area of Srinagar, an official spokesperson said.

It said that acting on a specific tip off about the presence of militants in Bemina, a checkpoint was laid by Police, Army’s 2 Rashtriya Rifles and Bemina Police Station at Bemina crossing. “Two individuals approaching the checkpoint in a suspicious manner were challenged by the joint party on which they tried to flee. However they were tactfully apprehended by the joint party,” the official said.

The arrested persons were identified as Tawoos Rasool Gada son of Ghulam Rasool Gada and Saleem Jan Bhat son of Mohd Ashraf Bhat resident of Usmanabad opposite Degree College Bemina. On their personal checking, one Chinese Tokarev Type 54 pistol, one magazine and ten Chinese rounds each were recovered from their possession, police added.

During their questioning, police said that the individuals disclosed that they were working as hybrid militants of TRF/LET and were involved in delivering pistols in the city to carry out targeted killings at the behest of Pakistani handlers.

On basis of the disclosures made the duo, a cordon and search operation was launched at Hamdania Colony in Srinagar and two more associates were arrested.

They were identified as Abdul Hameed Rah @ Ali son of Ghulam Rasool Rah & Sajad Ahmed Marazi son of Khursheed Ahmed Marazi, both residents of Hamdania Colony Bemina, Srinagar. “During checking two more Tokarev T54 pistols, two magazines and ten Chinese rounds were recovered from their possession,” the police official added.

A case under the relevant provisions of law has been registered in Police Station Bemina and further investigation taken up.

Meanwhile in Awantipora, acting on specific information, Awantipora police along with 50 RR at a checkpoint established at Befina Chowk Pampore arrested two militant associates linked with LeT. They have been identified as Arshid Ahmed Mir son of Farooq Ahmed Mir resident of Check Satoora Tral & Muzaffar Ahmad Chopan son of Khazir Mohmmad Chopan resident of Khanmoh Srinagar, it said.

“Incriminating materials including two hand grenades were recovered from their possession,” it said.

During preliminary questioning, the arrested duo disclosed that they had received these grenades from a militant of LeT namely Saqib Ahmad resident of Khanmoh and were tasked to lob them on security forces in the area.

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Pampore and further investigation into the matter is in progress.

