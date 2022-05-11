Civilian killed as militants escape Shopian encounter site

Another civilian, soldier wounded, say police

Srinagar: A civilian was killed while two more including a civilian and a soldier were wounded during an encounter between militants and security forces in Shopian.

According to a police official, police and army laid a joint cordon and search operation in Pandoshan in Shopian on Monday night.

During the cordon, the hiding militants started indiscriminate firing upon the search party. “In order to save the civilians present in the area, the joint team while exercising maximum restraint started evacuating them. However during evacuation process, the hiding militants targeted the civilians as well as the joint team in a bid to escape,” police said.

It said that civilians were evacuated to safer place but two civilians and a soldier were wounded in the firing. The civilians were identified as Shahid Gani Dar and Suhaib Ahmad while the soldier was identified as Lance Naik Sanjib Das.

“All the injured were immediately airlifted to 92 Base Hospital, Srinagar for treatment,” it added.

But the civilian Dar succumbed to his injuries while Suhaib Ahmad and Lance Naik Sanjib Das are under treatment.

After all medico-legal formalities, body of the slain civilian was handed to the family for last rites.

The police official said that militants escaped while taking the advantage of the darkness and civilian presence.

Efforts are on to track the militants, it added.

Kashmir Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said that it has been observed in some encounters recently in Shopian, Kulgam and Anantnag districts that Pakistani militants started firing on civilians and security forces while laying initial cordon to escape from cordon. “In some of such encounters terrorists managed to escape from cordon but we have lost precious lives of civilians and security forces. We are trying to bring some change in our tactical SOPs,” he added.

