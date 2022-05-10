South Kashmir: Gunfight rages in Anantnag

Srinagar: Encounter rages between militants and government forces in Kreeri area of Dooru in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Tuesday.

Reports said that a joint team of Police and army’s 19RR launched a cordon and search operation in Dooru.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off a gunfight.

A senior police officer also confirmed to GNS about exchange of firing between militants and security forces.

As per the sources two to three militants of LeT are believed to be trapped.(GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print