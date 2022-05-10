Anantnag encounter: Unidentified militant killed, ops underway

Anantnag): An unidentified militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Dooru area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag on Tuesday, police said.

Acting on a specific input about the presence of militants in Kreeri area of Dooru in the south Kashmir district, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there, a senior police officer said.

He said search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding militants fired upon the forces who retaliated.

In the ensuing exchange of fire, one militant was killed, the official said. He said the identity and group affiliation of the slain militant is being ascertained—(KNO)

