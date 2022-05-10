04 TRF/LeT Hybrid militants arrested in Bemina Srinagar: Police

Srinagar: Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested four hybrid militants of The Resistance Front an offshoot Lashkar-i-Toiba in Bemina area of Central Kashmir’s Srinagar district.

A senior police officer said, that acting swifty on reliable input four hybrid militants were arrested in Bemina area, who were planning attack in Srinagar.

All the hybrid militants belong to TRF/LeT, from their possession four pistols and ammunition has been recovered, the officer said.

Meanwhile police has registered a case in this regard and investigation have been taken up.(GNS)

