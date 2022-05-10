Two militants killed in a Anantnag Gunfight, searches on, 01 AK recovered: Police

Srinagar: Two unidentified militants were killed in a gunfight in Dooru area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Tuesday.

A senior police officer said that two militants were killed after forces had laid seige around Dooru after having specific information about the presence of some militants.

The officer further said that as the joint team of forces moved towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants started firing on the forces, Which was retaliated triggering off an encounter.

The identity of the slain militant couldn’t be established as of now. One AK-47 rifle has been also recovered from their possession, meanwhile searches in the area are underway, the officer added.(GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print