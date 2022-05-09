South Kashmir: Encounter breaks out in Shopian

Connect on Linked in

Srinagar: Encounter has started between militants and government forces in Pandoshan South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Monday.

Reports said that a joint team of Police, Army and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Pandoshan.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off a gunfight.

A senior police officer also confirmed about exchange of firing between militants and security forces.

As per the sources two militants are believed to be trapped.(GNS)

