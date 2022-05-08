Thousands participate in funeral prayers of policeman in Srinagar

Srinagar: Thousands of people participated in the funeral prayers of a policeman who was shot dead by militants near Aiwa Bridge along Dr Ali Jan road in central Kashmir’s Srinagar district on Saturday, officials said.

The funeral took place late last night, barely an hour after a wreath laying ceremony was held for the Constable Ghulam Hassan Dar at DPL Srinagar. Police officers led by IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar including DIG CKR, SSP Srinagar, SSP PCR and other officials paid tributes to Dar.

Dar was fired upon by militants while he was going on his bike, possibly to PCR where he was posted.

He was shifted to SKIMS Soura where he succumbed to his injuries late last night. During the funeral procession at his native Danwar Eidgah area here, a woman was seen showering sweets on the coffin while some of his wailing relations were seen beating chests, according to reports reaching here.(GNS)

