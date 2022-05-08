Encounter breaks out in Kulgam

Umaisar Gull Ganie

Kulgam: An encounter is underway between security forces and militants in Devsar area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district, police said.

A senior police officersaid that security forces including Police, Army’s 9RR and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in the Cheyan Devsar area of Kulgam in south Kashmir following inputs about the presence of militants there.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon the forces, who retaliated.

The exchange of fire is going on and further details are awaited—(KNO)

