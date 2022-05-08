Kulgam Encounter: Pakistani Haider, local LeT militant trapped: IGP Kashmir

Srinagar: Pakistani Haider and a local militant of Lashkar-i-Toiba are trapped in an ongoing encounter at Devsar area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Sunday, officials said.

Quoting Inspector General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar, the Kashmir Police Zone wrote on Twitter, “01 Pakistani militant (Haider) of LeT terror outfit & a local terrorist trapped in on-going encounter. Haider was active in North Kashmir for more than 2 years & involved in several terror crimes,”.

Earlier a joint team of Police and army launched a cordon and search operation in Devsar area.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces triggering off a gunfight.(GNS)

