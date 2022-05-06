Rs 2 lakh penalty imposed on erring FBO under FSSA at Anantnag

ANANTNAG: The Addl. Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Anantnag, Gulzar Ahmad Bhat who is also the Adjudicating Officer today imposed a penalty of Rs 2 lakh on 14 Food Business Operators for violating different provisions of Food Safety and Standards Act 2006.
During the trial of these cases, the ADC observed that there was prima facie evidence against the food business operators.
The ADC taking strong note of the cases, said that food operators, in complete violation of the norms and with no regard for public health and safety, compromised with food quality to satisfy their profit motive. He emphasized on the accused to desist from repeating such offences.
Further, the Food Safety Officer Anantnag was directed to repeat the procurement of samples from these offenders and from other food operators and to maintain strict vigil in this regard.
