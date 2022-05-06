PSPS PG College for Women celebrates Red Cross Day with inmates of Bal Niketan

JAMMU: The students and members of Red Cross Club Committee of Padma Shri Padma Sachdev Government PG College for Women Gandhi Nagar Jammu today visited Bal Niketan, Amphalla to commemorate Red Cross Day which is celebrated on May 8 every year.

The theme of the event was “Be Human Kind” (Believe in the power of kindness). Principal of the College, Dr. Sangita Nagari flagged off the college bus to the “Bal Niketan” with the message to actively interact with the children of Bal Niketan and said that the social service was a part of real education. She applauded the efforts of the Red Cross Club Committee for organizing this event which symbolises the exuberance of life. The students of the college and children of Bal Niketan enthusiastically interacted with each other and exhibited their talent in dancing, singing, playing games and reciting poems.

A batch of 25 students along with Committee members presented Grocery items, sweets and stationary items to the children. After spending 02 hours with children, the students came along with the feeling of self satisfaction.

Sudesh Pal Gupta, Secretary Bal Niketan made the students of the college aware about the foundation of Bal Niketan. The whole event was organized by a Committee constituted for the Red Cross which included Dr. Revika Arora (convener), members viz. Prof. Eisha Gohil, Dr. Ashok Kumar, Prof. Nisha Bhagat and Prof. Suraj Mohini.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print