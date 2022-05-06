Two-day lecture series concludes at NIT Srinagar

‘Such lectures are aimed to provide a vibrant platform to students’: Director.

Srinagar: A two-day lecture series on “Cavitation-aided process intensification, by physical, chemical, and biological means” concluded Thursday at National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar, in which a large number of students participated.

The event was organized by the Indian Institute of Chemical Engineers Student (IIChE-) Chapter and Prof. Vijayanand S. Moholkar, a HAG professor at the Department of Chemical Engineering and adjunct faculty at School of Energy Science and Engineering, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati was the key speaker for the event.

Prof. Moholkar delivered his lectures on the Cavitation-aided Process of Intensification, by physical, chemical, and biological means.

Director NIT Srinagar Prof. (Dr.) Rakesh Sehgal said such lectures are aimed to provide a vibrant platform to students. During these sessions, path-breaking research ideas in science and technology are being discussed.

“It is a proud moment for us to host eminent luminaries on the campus. It shall be an interface between academia and industries,” he said.

Institute’s Registrar, Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari said this lecture series will benefit students and help them to explore more options in the field of science and technology.

“Such lectures help students to believe in themselves and empower their confidence. It is always essential for students to stay motivated and have faith in themselves,” Prof. Bukhari said.

The inaugural ceremony was hosted by the Convener of the program Dr. M A Rather, Associate professor at the Chemical Engineering Department and student coordinator of IIChE NIT Srinagar, Ms. Khubaan Lateef.

They talked about how these lectures are beneficial for the students as well as the teachers. He also thanked Prof. Vijayanand for taking out time from his busy schedule and making the lecture series possible.

Coordinator IIChE Student Chapter NIT Srinagar Dr Tanveer expressed his gratitude to Prof. Vijayanand and mentioned that the department would continue to hold more such events in future, under IIChE, in order to provide more opportunities for students to learn and gain exposure.

Prof. Vijayanand congratulated the Department of Chemical Engineering for the enormous growth in placements and also thanked the IIChE-student chapter, NIT Srinagar for organizing such events for students so that they can explore their interests.

In his message, Head Chemical Engineering Deptt. Prof. Mohammad Noor Salam Khan said such lectures are need of the hour and they act as a vibrant platform for our students.

A formal vote of thanks was presented by one of the members of IIChE, expressing their gratitude to the guest speaker, all faculty members, and students, who participated in the event and made it a success.

The event was coordinated by the student coordinators – Faheem Hameed, Bushra Mukhdoomi, and Sartaj Sagroo and the team.

