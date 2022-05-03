DHSK greets people on Eid al-Fitr

Srinagar: Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather today greeted people on the eve of Eid al-Fitr and felicitated people in general and the health care workers for their for their contribution in the mitigation of Covid-19.
The director while congratulating people on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr which is being observed on Tuesday across Jammu and Kashmir said that people should continue to take precautionary measures against Covid-19 and they should not lower their guard.
“Though the Covid-19 cases are come down drastically but it does not mean that we will lower our guard. People should continue to take precautionary measures for the further spread of the virus and wear masks,” he said.
The director said that the Covid-19 appropriate behaviour should be maintained observed and followed at the congregation sites and places as a precautionary measure.
Dr MA Rather specially mentioned health care workers for their tireless efforts in the mitigation of Covid-19 and in vaccinating targeted people in a timely manner.
