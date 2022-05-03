Claims of normalcy in Kashmir all lies: Mehbooba

Srinagar: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said the Jammu and Kashmir administration’s decision to disallow Eid prayers at the Jamia Masjid here proves that the Centre’s claims about normalcy in the union territory are “self serving lies and contradictions”.

The administration had put conditions on holding Eid prayers at the Jamia Masjid including that prayers be held at 7 am and the management committee of the mosque give an undertaking that no untoward incident will take place during or after prayers.

“Eid prayers disallowed yet again in Jama Masjid tomorrow. Its clear that GoIs normalcy narrative for J&K is laced with self serving lies & contradictions. Stripping people not only of their fundamental rights but also religious freedom symbolises their ruthlessness,” she tweeted.

In a series of tweets focusing on recent incidents of communal violence in the country, Mehbooba said, “This year Eid comes at a time when Indian Muslims are undergoing incredibly difficult times. We are at the receiving end of a government that unleashes anti-Muslim propaganda followed by systematic violence and marginalisation of Muslims socially, politically and economically”.

The former chief minister said all this was happening under the very nose of institutions expected to discharge their functions in an impartial manner by upholding the rule of law and justice.

“Gradually, fringe elements have replaced the mainstream which is being criminalised for its belief in the indian constitution. I hope that the secular fabric of this country withstands this assault on the very foundational values that define it,” Mehbooba added.

PTI

