Former Secretary General KCC&I Dr. Gazalla Amin Passes Away

SRINAGAR – Dr. Gazalla Amin Noor, a prominent businesswoman and former secretary of Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry passed away at a hospital in New Delhi on intervening Saturday and Sunday night. She was 59.

Noor, as per a former KCC&I associate, was suffering from Cancer for many years now and was currently undergoing treatment for over two weeks at a hospital in New Delhi, where she succumbed at around 11:30 PM.

Noor, daughter of Ex-Chief Secretary Noor Mohammad and niece of prominent lawyer Advocate Zaffar Shah hailed from Asham-Sumbal in Bandipora district.

An MBBS by profession, Noor was proprietor of ‘Fasiam Agro Farms’. She has been the only woman recipient of J&K’s Progressive Farming Award (in 2011) and was awarded the Commonwealth Professional Fellowship for 2015.

Noor is survived by her husband and three sons.

