Closure of Jamia aimed at weakening its centrality: AAC

‘Mirwaiz’s detention prolonged to isolate him from his people’

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Awami Action Committee (AAC) expressed strong resentment over disallowing of prayers at the largest religious place of worship in J&K – the Jamia Masjid Srinagar – on the blessed occasions of Shab-e-Qadr and Jumat-ul-Vida.

In a statement, the AAC said that on one hand, the government claims that the “normalcy” has returned in the valley, while on the other side, Muslims are prevented from performing their religious duties and obligations.

“Such acts by the administration not only hurt the religious sentiments of the people but they are also realising that for one reason or another, the closure of the Central Jama Masjid Srinagar is a deliberate attempt to undermine its importance and centrality,” it said.

The AAC said the purpose of the illegal and arbitrary detention of the head of the organisation Mirwaiz Umar Farooq for the last three years is to prevent him from carrying out his official duties and peaceful activities and to isolate him from his people.

On the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr, the AAC reiterated its demand for the unconditional release of the Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir and all political leaders, activists and youth who are languishing in various jails of Jammu and Kashmir and other states of India.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print