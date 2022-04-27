Kashmir reports 660 fire incidents, 10 deaths in 3 months of 2022

Property worth over Rs 3500 lakh destroyed, 143 incidents reported alone in Srinagar

Srinagar: At least ten people were killed while 660 fire incidents were reported in Kashmir Valley in the first three months of the ongoing year 2022, official data available says.

The data prepared by the Fire and Emergency Services (F&ES) department revealed that property worth Rs 3572.26 lakh and belongings worth over Rs 31306.38 lakh was damaged in these incidents.

According to the figure prepared by Joint Director, Fire & Emergency Services, Kashmir Range, the highest number of fire incidents have been reported in Srinagar where the department in the first three months received 143 fire calls, with damage to property worth Rs 1704.58 lakh and belongings worth Rs 20374.94 lakh caused.

The second-highest fire calls in these months have been reported from Baramulla district where 108 fire incidents have taken place in which property worth Rs 224.87 lakh and belongings worth Rs 1778.50 lakh was damaged.

The incidents in the other eight districts of Budgam, Anantnag, Kupwara, Pulwama, Shopian, Ganderbal, Kulgam and Bandipora were 45, 68, 81, 53, 24, 49, 39, and 50, respectively, in the period January 2022- March 2022.

Fire engulfed 525 structures, 99 shops and 11 shopping complexes in the 660 fire incidents, the data said, adding that a total of eight vehicles also caught fire during the period.

It further added that 39 fire incidents were also reported in electric transformers and also 10 forest fire incidents were reported in the Valley in which Srinagar and Baramulla remained at the top with four and three incidents respectively.

In these incidents, the fire and emergency services department as per the data claimed to have saved property worth Rs 27734.12 lakh.

—KNO

