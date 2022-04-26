Pattan accident: Injured Sarpanch succumbs, death toll reaches 3

Srinagar: Another injured Sarpanch succumbed today after the bus they were travelling in crashed into a tipper and overturned on Baramulla-Srinager Highway at Pattan on Monday evening.

Officials said , that one more injured Sarpanch Abdul Jabbar (56),son of Abdul Rahim Lone of Lachipora Baramulla has been succumbed to his injuries at SKIMS Srinagar hospital taking the toll of dead persons to 3 including two Sarpanchs and a driver.

Earlier on Monday evening the SRTC bus, enroute to Baramulla with PRIs on board, crashed into a tipper resulting in on the spot death of a sarpanch identified as Fayaz Ahmad Bhat son of Samad Bhat from Gulgam Kupwara, and injuries to six others.

However, the driver of the bus identified as Abdul Qayoom Shah succumbed to his injuries late at night—(KNO)

