Encounter: Mobile internet snapped in parts of Jammu, schools shut

Jammu: Mobile Internet services partially suspended in parts of Jammu while schools within 5-km radius of Sunjwan encounter site remain closed today as a precautionary measure in view of ongoing encounter in the city outskirts.

Officials sources said that mobile internet was snapped around 5.00 am in the morning in South of Jammu including area of Sunjwan, Bathandi, Narwal, Bahu Fort, Malik Market of Bahu thesil as precautionary measure in view of encounter.

They added that some miscreants might misguide or exploit the local population of these areas during Friday prayers because earlier too these areas witnessed such situations where locals tried to take law in hand.

Officials added that to avoid any mishap or disturbance to forces on the encounter site telecom operators asked to suspend the internet services till further order.

Meanwhile, Chief education Officer, Jammu ordered closure of schools which come within five kilometer radius of the encounter site.

Kendriya Vidyalaya, Jodhamal School and Heritage School including Govt HSS Sunjwan, Govt HS Bhatindi, International Delhi Public School Sunjwan, RM Public school Chowadi , Govt HS Chowadi, Doon School, DS Heritage,

Birla Open Mind School, British International School, GPS Chowadi remained closed due to ongoing encounters.

Moreover the civilian movement in Sunjwan and Bathandi area has been restricted with barriers put on the National Highway to halt any type of movement.

Earlier an encounter broked between militants and security forces in Jallalabad area of Sunjwan, Jammu in the wee hours.

A CISF personnel was killed and four other security personnel wounded in an ongoing gunfight.

“During night, we had laid a cordon in the area (Sunjwan) following inputs about presence of terrorists who were planning to do something,” ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh told journalists.

He said that during early morning hours, the security personnel were fired upon by the militants in which one security man was killed and three to four others wounded—(KNO)

