Jammu encounter: Both Militants Killed, Says DGP

Jammu: Two militants who were holed up in Jalalabad area of Sunjawan area of Jammu have been killed during an encounter with a joint team of police and paramilitary forces, Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh said on Friday. “Both the (militants) have been killed,” the top police officer of J&K told GNS.

Earlier, an Assistant Sub Inspector of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) was killed and several other security forces personnel including J&K policemen were injured in the encounter.

Mukesh Singh, ADGP Jammu Zone, had said that there were specific inputs that militants were planning to “do something” and based on it, a cordon was launched and “there was firing”.

“Till now 2 (militants) have been killed. 2 AK-47 rifles, arms and ammunition, satellite phones (besides) some documents were recovered,” the ADGP said, adding, “It seems like they were ‘Fidayeen’ attackers. Operation is underway.”

Sources said that at least eleven security personnel were injured in the gunfight but official confirmation was awaited. Earlier the ADGP confirmed that one trooper was killed and four personnel were injured.

Officials have identified personnel who was killed as ASI S P Patel of CISF while some of the injured as police Head Constable Balraj Singh of Kathua, SPO Sahil Sharma of Akhnoor, CISF’s Parmod Patra of Odisha and Amir Soran of Assam. The encounter comes two days ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit to Samba. (GNS)

