Jammu encounter: ASI of CISF Killed, 4 SFs Personnel Injured

Jammu: Assistant Sub Inspector of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) was killed and four security forces personnel, two of them from J&K policemen, were injured in an ongoing encounter with militants in Jalalabad area of Sunjawan area of Jammu on Friday.

Mukesh Singh, ADGP Jammu Zone, said said that there were specific inputs that militants were planning to “do something” and based on it, a cordon was launched and “there was firing”. He said one security force personnel was killed and four others injured in the firing. “Encounter is going on,” he said , adding, “further details would be shared accordingly.”

Asked if the militants were hiding in any house, the officer said that “it seems so and more details will emerge at first light.”

Meanwhile official sources said that the injured have been admitted in GMC Jammu.

They identified the personnel who was killed as ASI S P Patel of CISF while injured as police Head Constable Balraj Singh of Kathua, SPO Sahil Sharma of Akhnoor, CISF’s Parmod Patra of Odisha and Amir Soran of Assam. The encounter comes two days ahead of Prime Minister’s visit to Samba. (GNS)

