PM Modi announces electric locomotive plant in tribal-dominated Dahod in Gujarat

Dahod (Guj): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced that an electric locomotive manufacturing plant with an investment of Rs 20,000 crore would be set up in the tribal-dominated Dahod district of Gujarat.
The area, thus, will become a major centre of the Make in India initiative, he said, speaking at a large gathering of members of tribal communities on the outskirts of Dahod town.
A steam locomotive workshop was established here before Independence. Now it will give a push to Make in India as the Railways will set up a Rs 20,000 crore electric locomotive manufacturing facility here, Modi said.
Dahod will play a major role in fulfilling the demand for electric locomotives. The demand has increased in foreign countries too, he added.
—PTI
