LeT’s longest surviving commander killed in Baramulla: IGP Kashmir

Srinagar: LeT militant killed in Baramulla gunfight has been identified by the police has the outfit’s commander and the longest surviving militant Mohammad Yousuf Kantroo.

“Top LeT (militant) Commander Yousuf Kantroo killed in Baramulla encounter. He was involved in several killings of civilians & SFs personnel including recent killing of JKP’s SPO & his brother, one soldier and one civilian in Budgam district,” IGP Kashmir said in a tweet. “A big success for us,” he added.

IGP Kashmir said that Kantroo was associated with militancy since 2000 and had recycled twice during more than two decades. He was active since 2017, the IGP added.

The encounter at Malwah area of the district of the north Kashmir had ensued after a joint team of police and army launched a cordon-and-search-operation regarding the presence of the militants.

Three soldier and civilian were injured in the initial phase of encounter, police said. “In the initial exchange of fire, 03 soldiers & a civilian received minor injuries. Operation in progress. Further details will follow,” police had said in a tweet.(GNS)

