Srinagar: Central Bureau of Investigation is carrying out raids at the residences of senior IAS officer Navin Choudhary (Principal Secretary, Agriculture Production and Farmers Welfare), former officers of Chenab Valley Projects Construction Limited and a construction company in Jammu, New Delhi, Bihar and Mumbai.

Official sources said that the raids are in connection with a corruption case registered by the CBI on the asking of the J&K government. Further details awaited. (GNS)

