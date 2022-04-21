Baramulla gunfight: One militant killed, Ops on

Bararmulla: One militant has been killed in an ongoing encounter at Pariswani area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday, officials said.

Officials said that the encounter broke out shortly after joint security forces including Army, CRPF and SOG of Jammu and Kashmir Police cordoned off the area following inputs about the presence of militants there.

“One unidentified militant has been killed, whose identification is being ascertained,” they said, adding that the operation is on in the area.

Earlier, Kashmir Zone Police in a tweeted “#Encounter has started at Pariswani area of #Baramulla. BudgamPolice and Army on job.”—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print