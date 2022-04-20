SKUAST veterinary scientist nominated member of Global coronavirus research, innovation network

Varsity to hold International Conference on Coronaviruses, VC reviews preparations

SRINAGAR: A veterinary Scientist from SK University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir has been nominated as an International Management Board member on United Kingdom-International Coronavirus Network (UK-ICN), the only one from the Indian subcontinent.

Dr Nadeem Shabir, an Assistant Professor-cum-Wellcome Trust-DBT India Alliance Fellow who leads a prestigious project on development of safe vaccine against avian coronavirus at the Division of Animal Biotechnology, Faculty of Veterinary Sciences, Shuhama, shall be organizing an “International Conference on Coronaviruses: Past, Present and Future” scheduled to be held on 10-11 May, 2022 at Shalimar Campus of the University.

Reviewing the preparations for the mega event at a recently held meeting chaired by Prof. Nazir Ahamd Ganai, Vice Chancellor SKUAST-K saw participation of the members of medical fraternity, Prof. Parvaiz Koul, Director SKIMS, Prof. Syed Tariq Qureshi, Principal GMC, Anantnag, Prof. Ruby Reshi, Principal GMC, Baramulla and Dr. Syed Manzoor Kadri, Deputy Director, Health Services Kashmir, besides the Directors, Deans, other officers and event organizing committee members from SKUAST-K.

During the meeting, organizing secretary of the event, Dr Nadeem, giving a brief overview about the conference, desired active participation of stakeholders from medical organizations, veterinarians, industry & vaccine R&D companies and social scientists from length and breadth of the country in the event. The medical fraternity present assured active participation and full support to the conference from their organizations in order to make it a grand success.

Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-K, during his deliberation, congratulated the Organizing Secretary, Dr. Nadeem for his maiden nomination from Indian subcontinent as member of the Global Network, and conducting the prestigious International event, related to one of the burning issues confronting human survival on the globe, at SKUAST-K. He emphasized the role of healthcare professionals and other stakeholders in the fight against COVID-19 and sought active participation and deliberations on important themes of the conference from research scientists, medical professionals and young scholars from prestigious medical and research organizations of the country.

The Two-day event will be organized in the capacious Nund Reshi Auditorium at SKUAST-K, Shalimar wherein Industry and Vaccine manufacturing partners too will discuss and present their views, apart from the international and national speakers of eminence in the field of coronavirus research.

