KTA castigates KPDCL for erratic power supply

Srinagar: The Kashmir Trade Alliance (KTA) today said that erratic power schedule at Sehri and Iftiar by the KPDCL is injustice to the Kashmiri people.
In a statement, KTA president Ajaz Shahdhar alleged that the entire valley including the city has been plunged into complete darkness by the KPDCL in the holy month.
“The unavailability of electricity has taken a serious turn in the entire valley and has forced consumers to pay their electricity bills without electricity,” he said.
Shahdhar said the KPDCL has intensified the process of plunging the entire valley into complete darkness, while the department is not sticking to its own schedule regarding power cuts.
Shahdhar further demanded uninterrupted power supply during Ramzan.