AAC organises special prayers at Jama Masjid

Seeks release of Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir before Jumma-tul-Vida
Srinagar: A special prayer meeting was organised by Jammu and Kashmir Awami Action Committee (AAC) at Jama Masjid Srinagar on the occasion of 55th death anniversary of great political and religious leader, Muhajir-e-Millat, Mufassir-e-Qur’an Mirwaiz Moulana Muhammad Yousuf Shah (RA).
A large number of people participated in the grand Qur’an Khawani, Aisaal-e-Sawaab and special prayer meeting for the elevation of ranks of late Muffasir-e Quran, Shaheed-e-Millat Mirwaiz Moulvi Muhammad Farooq and all other martyrs.
On the occasion, the people expressed strong resentment against the continuous detention of the head of the organisation Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir Dr Moulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq (since 5 August 2019) and the postponement of important event like the 17th Ramadan due to the Mirwaiz’s detention, terming it extremely sad and disturbing.
The people reiterated their demand for the unconditional release of Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir in view of the last Friday of the month of Ramadan – Jumma-tul-Vida – and Shab-e-Qadr so that he could fulfill his official responsibilities.