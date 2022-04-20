DC Srinagar reviews Power scenario, drinking Water supply

Directs for quick response to public complaints
SRINAGAR: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad Monday chaired a meeting of the concerned officers to review the Power and Drinking Water supply scenario in the district.
Taking strong note of complaints being received from the public regarding unscheduled power cuts, the DC asked the superintending engineers from KPDCL to look into the matter and make sure that power is supplied to all the households of the district while strictly adhering to the curtailment schedules particularly during Sehri and Iftar.
He also asked the PHE SE and Ex. Engineers to address the issues regarding shortage of drinking water in some city areas especially those reported in the last 2-3 days. He asked the Jal Shakti and PDD to take prompt measures to ensure the time-bound redressal of the genuine concerns regarding water and power supply.
The meeting was attended by SEs of KPDCL, SE PHE, Ex. Engineers and AEEs of the concerned departments.