Power supply in Kashmir getting worse: NC

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Tuesday expressed dismay over the frequent power cuts across Kashmir especially during Sehri and Iftar time, saying the assurances of the administration with regards to ensuring uninterrupted power supply have fallen flat.
Provincial president, Kashmir Nasir Aslam Wani in a statement issued from the party headquarters said that consumers across Kashmir are facing unscheduled, regular power cuts during the holy month of Ramzaan, particularly at Sehri and Iftar time making it difficult and unmanageable to scores of people.
“It is appalling that instead of ensuring regular power supply during this holy month, PDD is resorting to forced power cuts. Unscheduled power cuts had grown severe, giving a tough time to the people, especially during Sehri and Iftar. Every day people wake up at Sehri to find themselves in complete darkness. Electric supply is playing hide and seek with people,” he said.
“Despite being promised high and tall, the local consumers are being pushed to the wall by forcing them to reel under darkness,” he said.